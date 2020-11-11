LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing Police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation.
The decision was made by Chief Daryl Green following an arrest that was caught on camera by a third party. During the arrest the suspect was tasered, and the officers appear to strike the suspect when they are down.
Chief Green released a summary of events as the LPD is aware of them after video of the arrest began circulating online.
- On 11/10/20 @ approximately 11:21 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker St. after report of a fight involving 5-6 people.
- Upon arrival officers made contact with 3 individuals standing in the roadway.
- Officers determined one of the individuals, a 25-year-old male, was the primary suspect in the assault incident.
- Officers made further contact with this suspect and ultimately attempt to arrest him for assault.
- The suspect resisted officers' efforts to place him under arrest.
- Additional Officers responded to assist the arresting officers as the suspect continued to be combative.
- During the lengthy struggle to secure the suspect, Officers deployed a Taser and delivered strikes.
- The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, which is standard protocol after a Taser deployment.
- The suspect was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Lansing Police Detention facility.
- Formal charges will be sought with the Ingham County Prosecutor.
- Two Officers sustained minor injuries during their efforts to arrest the resistive and combative suspect.
- Chief Daryl Green has completed a preliminary inquiry with regard to this incident and has placed one Officer on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation that encompasses review of the actions of all involved Officers
The video is included below.
