LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing Police officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation.

The decision was made by Chief Daryl Green following an arrest that was caught on camera by a third party. During the arrest the suspect was tasered, and the officers appear to strike the suspect when they are down.

Chief Green released a summary of events as the LPD is aware of them after video of the arrest began circulating online.

On 11/10/20 @ approximately 11:21 p.m. Lansing Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker St. after report of a fight involving 5-6 people.

Upon arrival officers made contact with 3 individuals standing in the roadway.

Officers determined one of the individuals, a 25-year-old male, was the primary suspect in the assault incident.

Officers made further contact with this suspect and ultimately attempt to arrest him for assault.

The suspect resisted officers' efforts to place him under arrest.

Additional Officers responded to assist the arresting officers as the suspect continued to be combative.

During the lengthy struggle to secure the suspect, Officers deployed a Taser and delivered strikes.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, which is standard protocol after a Taser deployment.

The suspect was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Lansing Police Detention facility.

Formal charges will be sought with the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Two Officers sustained minor injuries during their efforts to arrest the resistive and combative suspect.

Chief Daryl Green has completed a preliminary inquiry with regard to this incident and has placed one Officer on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation that encompasses review of the actions of all involved Officers

The video is included below.

