Little Caesars offering free meal to vets

The offer is good for lunch on Veterans Day.
Little Caesars has unveiled a &amp;quot;Pizza Portal&amp;quot; in about a dozen restaurants in...
Little Caesars has unveiled a &amp;quot;Pizza Portal&amp;quot; in about a dozen restaurants in Tucson, Arizona. First, you order and pay for your food through the Little Caesars app, and get a 3-digit code. Then, once you get to Little Caesars, you scan that code.<br />Courtesy: Little Caesars / NBC News Channel(WTVY News 4)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Little Caesars is offering all United States armed forces veterans and active duty military members a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo.

No coupon is needed to receive the deal, but proof of service such as an ID card with veteran designation, DD-214 form, or current military-issued ID card is required.

The combo includes four slices of Detroit-style deep dish pizza and a 20 oz. bottled drink.

“All of us at Little Caesars are thankful to all of our veterans and members of the military for their service,” said Little Caesars President and CEO Dave Scrivano. “In addition to complimentary lunch on Veterans Day, our family-owned company remains committed to supporting these heroes every day with programs like the Little Caesars Veterans Program.”

The offer is at participating stores from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

