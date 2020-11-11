Advertisement

Lansing Police ID victim in weekend shooting

The shooting happened Saturday on William Street.
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Close up Crime Scene tape generic
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Lansing Police have identified the victim of a shooting over the weekend.

Cristina Elva Virola, 35, succumbed to injuries she sustained during a shooting on Saturday in the 1500 block of William Street.

Police were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the area around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located Virola in the front of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds to her body. The officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department took over and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Virola died on Tuesday.

The investigation is now considered a homicide and it is believed to be an isolated incident. Investigators are working on determining the events that led up to the incident and identifying a suspect.

If you have any information, call LPD Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822.

