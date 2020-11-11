Lansing Police ID victim in weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Lansing Police have identified the victim of a shooting over the weekend.

Cristina Elva Virola, 35, succumbed to injuries she sustained during a shooting on Saturday in the 1500 block of William Street.

Police were dispatched to a shots-fired call in the area around 8:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located Virola in the front of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds to her body. The officers administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department took over and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Virola died on Tuesday.

The investigation is now considered a homicide and it is believed to be an isolated incident. Investigators are working on determining the events that led up to the incident and identifying a suspect.

If you have any information, call LPD Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822.

