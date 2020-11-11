Kalamazoo State Theatre re-opening to the public

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo State Theatre is re-opening to the public on Saturday, Nov. 14.

It will be the first event with an indoor audience since closing its doors on March 7 due to the pandemic.

“We’re committed to re-opening our venue in a safe and responsible manner for our patrons, artists and KST team,” said Director of Marketing & Development Harry Phillips. “By following some new procedures, we can continue to make history and you can continue to make new memories.”

Shows will have limited capacity and social distancing will be in effect.

The first events will be movies, with 1978′s “Up In Smoke” kicking off the Herbology movie series this Saturday. The theatre will continue its holiday tradition of screening “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Dec. 5.

“The Kalamazoo State Theatre has been connecting artists and fans for more than 90 years,” said Phillips. “We are excited to be opening our theatre once again to the public and welcoming our patrons back!”

The theatre is still working with artists and performers to determine when it will be practical to host live events.

A full lineup of movies and livestreams can be found HERE.

