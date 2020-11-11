Advertisement

Judge accused of covering up son’s abuse of her grandsons

Source: MGN -- The commission serves as a watchdog over Michigan’s judiciary.(OYS)
Nov. 10, 2020
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit-area judge has been accused of misconduct. The Judicial Tenure Commission says Judge Tracy Green knew that her grandsons were being abused but she covered it up and then lied about it when testifying in court. The commission serves as a watchdog over Michigan’s judiciary. According to the complaint, Green was aware that her son was striking his two sons with a belt and slapping them. In 2019, after Green had become a judge, she was questioned by commission staff and denied knowing about abuse. Green also has denied wrongdoing in interviews with Detroit news media.

