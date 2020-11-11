Jackson Counting Prosecuting Attorney’s Office going virtual due to COVID-19
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be closing Thursday, Nov. 12 due to a positive COVID-19 exposure.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said in a statement that while the office is closed the staff will still be working remotely. The source of the COVID-19 exposure was not specified.
Jarzynka says there are currently plans to reopen the office Monday, Nov. 23 at 8:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.