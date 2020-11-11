Advertisement

Izzo working remotely after COVID-19 diagnosis

(WIBW)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 10, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball Coach Tom Izzo will be away from the team for the next couple of weeks.

He’s forced to work from home because of his positive coronavirus test.

Despite the pandemic being nine months old, Coach Izzo still has some things to learn. Working remotely is one of them. Izzo says he’s been getting some help from Coach Mel Tucker.

As of right now, the Spartans' first game is against Notre Dame at the Breslin Center.

WILX Weather Evening 11/10/2020