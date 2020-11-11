Ingham County Health Officer says no to excessive COVID-19 testing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While the mayor of East Lansing is encouraging everyone to be tested, Mid-Michigan health officials say doing so can cause a further backlog in the system.

“If folks are going home for the holidays, let’s be very frank about the conversation and just say if you haven’t been getting tested-go get tested and quarantine yourself for at least two weeks before you go home,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says turnaround times for COVID-19 tests at Sparrow used to take four to five hours and now could take up to four to five days.

“And it’s going to tax our system greatly if people keep approaching life in the way like, ‘I’m going to get tested before I do things so I know that I and everybody around me is safe because it’s just not - it’s just not factual and so we are...we’re creating long lines," she said. "We’re taxing our capacity. We’re utilizing resources in inappropriate ways when we’re doing that.”

Officer Vail says when people decide to get tested before going to a social gathering, it creates a great demand on the health system.

