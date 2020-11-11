Health officials confirm 6,008 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 11, Michigan health officials have reported 6,008 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 42 deaths. The state total now sits at 229,285 cases and 7,766 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,593 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,662 cases and 21 deaths.

Ingham County reports 5,837 cases and 80 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,779 cases and 79 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,100 cases and 34 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

