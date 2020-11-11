Advertisement

Health officials confirm 6,008 new coronavirus cases

(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 11, Michigan health officials have reported 6,008 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 42 deaths. The state total now sits at 229,285 cases and 7,766 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,593 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,662 cases and 21 deaths.

Ingham County reports 5,837 cases and 80 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,779 cases and 79 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,100 cases and 34 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Truck drives into home in Mason.
Car drives into home in Mason
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Trump Campaign show cause hearing in Detroit
LPD officer on administrative leave as arrest video goes viral
LPD Officer on administrative leave
LPD Officer on administrative leave
Jackson Counting Prosecuting Attorney’s Office going virtual due to COVID-19