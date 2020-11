LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Dealing with grief can be overwhelming. Ele’s Place is a healing center for grieving children, teens, young adults, and their families. Kristine Kuhnert, the Director of the Capital Region of Ele’s Place, stopped by Studio 10 to tell us more about Ele’s Place and their 30 year anniversary.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.