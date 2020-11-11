Advertisement

Couple drowns in Terry Lake, victims identified

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - 69-year old Robert Grandberry and 67-year old Cathy Grandberry have been identified as the victims found deceased in Terry Lake.

At about 6:49 p.m., the Waterford Regional Fire Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit Dive Team responded to the 200 block of South Merrimac Street after receiving a call. The caller reported that they heard a vehicle accelerate and they then watched the vehicle land into Terry Lake.

Upon arriving on the scene, officials found the car submerged in the lake. The dive team located the vehicle in 25 feet of water. Alders Towing also helped with the recovery of the vehicle.

The two victims were then transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital and were eventually both pronounced dead. The medical examiner office conducted an autopsy and formally ruled that drowning was the cause of their death. Toxicology reports have not yet been released as an investigation is still underway.

The Oakland County Sheriff Department gave their condolences in a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. and Mrs. Grandberry.”

WILX will keep you updated.

