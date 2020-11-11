Contact tracing struggles in the state due to rise in coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we continue to see record numbers of coronavirus cases in the state, health officials say they’re struggling to keep up.

Health officials say we are currently in our second wave of cases.

Across the state, officials are now seeing delays in not only test results, but even contact tracing. Contact tracing is one of the ways to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nancy Hayward is a registered nurse and public health consultant observing what’s happening.

“The state I know is struggling in some ways with that-across all different regions and local departments are struggling,” said Hayward.

Hayward has been volunteering her time to contact trace during the pandemic. She says as the case count hits record numbers, she is seeing more struggle coming from local health departments.

“The increase in cases... I can see that we are extending the time between which a person is notified that they were in contact with a confirmed COVID-diagnosed person and the time that I’m having a conversation with them so that’s concerning,” said Hayward.

Hayward says when she reaches out to a patient for contact tracing, they look for anyone who was in contact two days before with the individual who started feeling symptoms.

“We want to know everywhere you went, who you were in contact with, and specifically who did you have at least 15 minutes of contact with,” said Hayward.

Ingham County health officer Linda Vail says people can help with contact tracing.

It all starts with the individual who tested positive for the virus reaching out to the people they were in close contact with.

“Turning over the responsibility of knowing when you have a positive test result - what you need to do to the people themselves because they’re going to have that information way before we are,” said Vail.

You can also volunteer to help with contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.