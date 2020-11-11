City of Lansing to place bike lockers in downtown area

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing’s Public Service Department announced on Tuesday that there will be weather-resistant bike lockers located in downtown Lansing.

There will be 16 lockers available for the general public to use.

Through a partnership with CycleSafe, the city hopes to promote non-motorized transportation bike safety.

Additionally, the lockers are powered by Bluetooth and managed by an app called Movatic. The app can be downloaded on smart phones. For the entire month of November, the lockers will be free per trial. However, rates will be applied starting on December 1, 2020.

The lockers are located at the following locations:

Ionia Street and Washington Avenue

Lansing City Hall

Davenport University (Washtenaw Street and Grand Avenue)

S. Capitol Parking Ramp (Kalamazoo Street and S. Capitol Avenue)

The lockers are available Monday-Sunday and are in operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on the bike lockers, click here.

