City of Lansing set to repay over 200,000 dollars

(CNN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing must repay over 200,000 dollars to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Federal officials say the money was mismanaged by Joan Jackson Johnson during her time in public office.

Johnson was the Director of Human Relations and Community Services in Lansing for 13 years. She retired in February amid allegations of mismanagement.

A city audit showed Johnson put over a million dollars into non-profit charities she was connected with. The city says this was a conflict of interest that should’ve been disclosed.

Lansing appealed the government’s charges, but with no luck.

The city has requested an extension until January to pay back the funds. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

