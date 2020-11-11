Advertisement

Big Boy giving out 200 free meals to vets for the rest of November

The chain is expects to feed thousands of vets this month.
(WTVG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Boy is celebrating Veterans Day by giving out 200 free meal vouchers to veterans who visit their restaurants and show valid ID, no purchase necessary.

The offer can be redeemed for a free meal from a select menu beginning Nov. 12 and running through the end of the month.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of giving back and even prouder to celebrate Veterans Day by honoring all those who have served,” said Big Boy COO Bob Scavo. “Big Boy is a classic and iconic American brand, and that is why we chose to initiate this program on Veteran’s Day to support those who have protected and honorably served our nation. Our brand salutes these heroes and is proud to celebrate them not only on Veteran’s Day but every day after that.”

Big Boy expects to feed over 8,000 veterans this month.

Participating locations include Charlotte, Mason, and St. Johns.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after car hits tree
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
Meijer looks at an unprecedented holiday shopping season
Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season
Eaton County Sheriff searching for robbery suspects
A photo of Dayvon Rose.
Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

Latest News

Shawn Fix is part of the group of 13 who planned to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Man charged in plot to kidnap Whitmer released on bond
Veterans Victory Walk
Veterans Victory Walk aims to raise awareness with trek
Little Caesars has unveiled a &amp;quot;Pizza Portal&amp;quot; in about a dozen restaurants in...
Little Caesars offering free meal to vets
11-11 Morning Weather