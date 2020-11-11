Big Boy giving out 200 free meals to vets for the rest of November

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big Boy is celebrating Veterans Day by giving out 200 free meal vouchers to veterans who visit their restaurants and show valid ID, no purchase necessary.

The offer can be redeemed for a free meal from a select menu beginning Nov. 12 and running through the end of the month.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of giving back and even prouder to celebrate Veterans Day by honoring all those who have served,” said Big Boy COO Bob Scavo. “Big Boy is a classic and iconic American brand, and that is why we chose to initiate this program on Veteran’s Day to support those who have protected and honorably served our nation. Our brand salutes these heroes and is proud to celebrate them not only on Veteran’s Day but every day after that.”

Big Boy expects to feed over 8,000 veterans this month.

Participating locations include Charlotte, Mason, and St. Johns.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.