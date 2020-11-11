Advertisement

Another Big Ten Football Game Canceled

Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that this Saturday’s Ohio State at Maryland football game has been canceled. It is the third league game wiped out by Covid issues-- Wisconsin games vs. Nebraska and Purdue were not played but the Badgers intend to play Saturday night at Michigan. Maryland has shut down its football team activities with Covid issues after winning is last two games including a 35-19 win at Penn State this last Saturday.

