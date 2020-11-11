Another Big Ten Football Game Canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that this Saturday’s Ohio State at Maryland football game has been canceled. It is the third league game wiped out by Covid issues-- Wisconsin games vs. Nebraska and Purdue were not played but the Badgers intend to play Saturday night at Michigan. Maryland has shut down its football team activities with Covid issues after winning is last two games including a 35-19 win at Penn State this last Saturday.

