Zoom reaches settlement with FTC

(WILX) - Monday the Federal Trade Commission and video conferencing provider Zoom announced they reached an agreement. The agreement says Zoom must take more in-depth steps to protect users.

Zoom has agreed to establish and implement a comprehensive security program, aimed at settling allegations that the company engaged in deceptive and unfair practices which undermined the security of users.

The FTC says Zoom misled users by saying it had a level of security that it didn’t offer, including maintaining cryptographic keys that allow the company to access content in meetings, at times with a lower level of encryption than previously assured. As part of the settlement, Zoom is required to take specific measures to address the problem of security, including going through independent security-risk assessments every two years.

The number of Zoom users skyrocketed from 10 million in December 2019 to 300 million in April 2020, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

