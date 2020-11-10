Whitmer praises Ford investment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement regarding Ford’s $850 million investment.

The investment is for the company’s Rouge Factory in Dearborn and the Van Dyke Plant in Sterling Heights to create and retain a total of 725 Michigan jobs, reaffirming the state’s continued leadership in automotive manufacturing across the globe.

“This announcement is good news for our families, our hardworking UAW members, and our economy as a whole. Ford’s latest investment will create hundreds of new, good-paying jobs for Michigan workers and help us solidify our status as the automotive capital of the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I was sworn in as governor, we have brought in historic investments to our auto plants, creating more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. I am proud to see that work continue today. As governor of the state that put the world on wheels and is now building the next generation of transportation, I am proud to work with Ford and every business that wants to invest in Michigan.”

Monday Ford announced it is investing $150 million in the Van Dyke Transmission Plant to make e-motors and e-transaxles for new electric vehicles such as the all-electric F-150, which will retain 225 jobs.

The company also announced a $700 million investment at the Rouge Plant to add 200 permanent jobs in addition to the previously announced 300 jobs, building the all new F-150 and all-electric F-150.

The announcement adds to a $1.45 billion investment Ford announced at the end of 2019.

