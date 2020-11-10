Advertisement

We’re Celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week at Studio 10

There are over 8,600 nurse practitioners in Michigan
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Nurse Practitioners Week. Denise Hershey, who is the president-elect with the Michigan Council of Nurse Practitioners stopped by Studio 10 to tell us all more about what nurse practitioners do and the changes they’ve had to make in 2020.

