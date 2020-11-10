Advertisement

Warren shuts down city hall due to spike in virus cases

Steps are being taken to make sure all city employees receive testing.
Steps are being taken to make sure all city employees receive testing.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN, Mich. (AP) - Warren City Hall in suburban Detroit has been closed to the public due to a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among city employees in several departments. Mayor James Fouts says the building will be closed this week and disinfected. Confirmed virus cases also are up at the city’s police department and district court which also are being disinfected. Fouts said Warren currently has more employees testing positive for the virus than at any other time during the coronavirus pandemic. Steps are being taken to make sure all city employees receive testing. Virus cases have been going up across Michigan. On Saturday, state health officials reported 6,225 new coronavirus infections.

