Vroom: Thousands of Harley riders, fans will be in UP

The last time Harley riders were in Escanaba for a rally was in 2010.(Diamond Nunnally, KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (AP) - Bikers are coming next year to the Upper Peninsula. The Escanaba area will be the site of a three-day July rally by the Great Lakes Harley Owners Group. It is expected to bring thousands of Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to Delta County. The planning process began with a meeting last week at the U.P. state fairgrounds. The last time Harley riders were in Escanaba for a rally was in 2010. The rally will include a parade and block party in Escanaba. The dates are July 22-24.

