Spartans react to Izzo COVID diagnosis

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even hours after the announcement of Michigan State Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo’s positive COVID-19 test, students at Michigan State say they’re shocked.

They’re hoping for the best.

“It’s awful...I just hope and pray that he get better," said Alex Sankbeil. "He’s a role model for every student here, he’s done a lot for spartan nation and I just hope that they can stick behind him and get him and his family through this tough time.”

“This virus is nothing to joke about, you have to stay safe and wear your mask all the time,” said Mitch Wochoski.

It’s something that coach Izzo always stressed, being a key advocate for the social distancing guidelines we’ve been hearing for months.

Izzo preached those guidelines to the media today during a press conference, all while getting phone calls from those supporting him.

“I just got a call from my favorite guy, maybe he’s got a remedy, I don’t know if you can see it, but Mateen is calling," Izzo said at one point during the press conference. "When former players call that means I have to be as tough as him.”

Mateen Cleaves, who helped lead the Spartans to their last championship 20 years ago, says he found out at work and started blowing up Izzo’s phone.

“He actually called me back as soon as he got back from his press conference," Cleaves said. "You know coach Izzo, he’s as strong as they come. He asked me about my family while he was dealing with this.”

Cleaves says he’ll do his best to keep in touch with Izzo, just to show him some support.

“He’s probably going to get tired of me because I’m going to keep calling him every hour on the hour to make sure he’s okay.”

Izzo said that no other players or family members tested positive.

