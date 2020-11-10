Puppy looking forever home in this weeks' Take Me Home Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Capital Area Humane Society is trying to find a home for two-month-old Marmalade.

They rescued her from a high-kill area in Tennessee and don’t know much about her history, but Marmalade has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

The Capital Area Humane Society encourages people to check out their website to see the most recent animals in their care.

They are open 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

