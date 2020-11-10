Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland forfeit football season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Portland and Pewamo High School had to forfeit their upcoming playoff games and quarantine after positive COVID-19 diagnoses came from both teams.

High school senior and Pewamo-Westphalia football player Justin Fandel felt heartbroken after his coach broke the news to the team that the football season was over due to a positive coronavirus case on Monday.

“No one really wants to go out this way. I mean, you never really know when your last games going to be in times like this, and obviously it happened and it’s really unfortunate that it did,” said Fandel.

Fandel says the health department suggested it was best to cancel the rest of the season to prevent anyone else from contracting the virus.

And now, the team is in quarantine for two weeks.

Pewamo-Westphalia Head coach Jeremy Miller says the football team followed COVID-19 protocols while they were together.

“They wore masks they did everything but you know, who knows I mean the way it is right now especially here in Clinton County and you know all over the place there’s just exploding cases everywhere. So you know, a student could have picked it up anywhere and unfortunately I think that’s what happened,” said Miller.

Coach Miller says he will continue to keep in touch with his players and hopes they can celebrate the season they had safely.

As of right now, the Pewamo school district have not said if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school. However, administrators are working with the health department on contact tracing.

