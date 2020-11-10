Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland forfeit football season

COVID-19 diagnoses lead to season ending.
COVID-19 diagnoses lead to season ending.(Pewamo-Westphalia)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Portland and Pewamo High School had to forfeit their upcoming playoff games and quarantine after positive COVID-19 diagnoses came from both teams.

High school senior and Pewamo-Westphalia football player Justin Fandel felt heartbroken after his coach broke the news to the team that the football season was over due to a positive coronavirus case on Monday.

“No one really wants to go out this way. I mean, you never really know when your last games going to be in times like this, and obviously it happened and it’s really unfortunate that it did,” said Fandel.

Fandel says the health department suggested it was best to cancel the rest of the season to prevent anyone else from contracting the virus.

And now, the team is in quarantine for two weeks.

Pewamo-Westphalia Head coach Jeremy Miller says the football team followed COVID-19 protocols while they were together.

“They wore masks they did everything but you know, who knows I mean the way it is right now especially here in Clinton County and you know all over the place there’s just exploding cases everywhere. So you know, a student could have picked it up anywhere and unfortunately I think that’s what happened,” said Miller.

Coach Miller says he will continue to keep in touch with his players and hopes they can celebrate the season they had safely.

As of right now, the Pewamo school district have not said if there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the high school. However, administrators are working with the health department on contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting
Spartans react to Izzo COVID diagnosis
Biden and Harris set to deliver address in Delaware
12-year old Carnes is pictured here.
12-year-old accidentally shot to death in Jackson, family remembers him