Pedestrian struck in hit-and-run on MLK identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police identified the pedestrian victim in a hit and run on Friday.

Patrick Joseph Davidowicz, 49, of Lansing was struck on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near Holmes Rd. on Lansing’s south side. Davidowicz later died on Friday.

Police say the suspect, the driver of the vehicle involved, left the accident scene. He was arrested a short time later by Lansing Police and identified as Dale Patrick Tufnell Jr., 47, of Lansing.

Tufnell has been charged with Operating while Intoxicated, Failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death, and fleeing a police officer. His bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.

Tufnell’s next court appearance is on Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m. in 54-A District Court.

Dale Patrick Tufnell Jr. has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run (Lansing Police Department)

