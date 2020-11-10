One dead after car hits tree

VICTOR TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Friday night Clinton County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on South Chandler Road.

The incident was south of Ballantine Road in Victor Township. A preliminary investigation reported a vehicle was headed north when it lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.

The driver, an 18 year-old Bath area man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clinton County Sheriff Deputies were assisted by Bath Township and DeWitt Township police as well as Laingsburg Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Clinton County Central Dispatch. The incident is still under investigation. The driver’s name is not yet released pending notification of family.

