Michigan reaches over 220,000 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 10, Michigan health officials have reported 6,473 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 84* deaths. The state total now sits at 223,277 cases and 7,724 deaths.

Clinton County reports 1,534 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 1,613 cases and 19 deaths.

Ingham County reports 5,684 cases and 79 deaths.

Jackson County reports 2,670 cases and 79 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,063 cases and 34 deaths.

COVID-19 data is updated daily here.

