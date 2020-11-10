Meijer makes adjustments ahead of shopping season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer is offering increased safety and convenience measure to ensure a better holiday shopping season.

“This holiday season will be different for many customers, so we are pleased to make adjustments that will provide additional flexibility, while allowing them to enjoy all we have to offer,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Regardless of how customers choose to shop, we will provide a clean, socially-distanced and enjoyable shopping experience.”

Meijer has announced the following steps will allow for customer flexibility and safety:

Encouraging customers to shop in multiple ways including delivery services and free pickup on orders of $50 or more as well as free pickup on items from the Meijer Toy Book. Additional time slots have been added as well.

Adding new hand sanitizer stations throughout the store in high-traffic paths, entryways, pharmacies, produce sections, and checkout lanes.

Continued enhanced in-store cleaning procedures of high-touch surfaces and overnight deep cleaning.

Extending promotions including Black Friday deals and Santa Bucks offers to give customers more opportunities to shop at their convenience. Black Friday deals will run Nov. 22-28 Santa Bucks offers will be available Nov. 29-Dec.5 and Dec.13-19

Special in-store savings for non-profits when they show a W9 and 501c3 at the customer service desk.

Special shopping hours for essential workers, senior citizens, and customers with chronic health conditions.

Adjusted Thanksgiving Day hours that allow employees to celebrate with families while allowing customers to get last-minute items for meals.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.