Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, the Lansing Police Department was called to the 300 block of S. Holmes at about 7:36 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a 39-year old male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. LPD then administered first aid until the Lansing Fire Department took over.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital. The victim died due to their injuries.

LPD officers, CSI, and Detectives have begun an investigation. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information or motive. Also, the male victim is unidentified.

If you or anyone you know has any information, contact the following: Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483- 4659, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

