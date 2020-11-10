Hospital worker allegedly set off explosives in trash cans

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A 59-year-old man has been arraigned on charges accusing him of setting off explosives in trash cans at the eastern Michigan hospital where he works. The Detroit News reports that Michael Patrick Barna, of Cylde Township, faces charges of explosives violation of a vulnerable target and explosives with intent to frighten. His arraignment was Sunday and his next scheduled hearing is set for Nov. 17. Police say no one was hurt and there was no major damage when three incendiary devices detonated Wednesday afternoon at McLaren Port Huron Hospitals, but the blasts “frightened and terrorized staff inside the hospital.”

