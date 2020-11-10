High School football teams taking precaution during playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 is still on the rise in mid-Michigan, and it’s starting to take a stronger effect on high school football teams in the area. We’ve already seen one Clinton County school, Pewamo-Westphalia forfeit a high school football playoff game this week, because of COVID-19. The same goes for Portland high school in Ionia County. This has other schools in the area taking precautions.

“We’re just hoping that the great majority can continue to play and to finish out their seasons," said MHSAA Media and Content Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly.

After two weeks into the playoffs, the MHSAA shared that Pewamo-Westphalia and Portland would not be continuing this season due to COVID-19 issues.

“Obviously when it hits this close to home as those two did, with both of them being frequent championship contenders, you know that draws our attention pretty quickly," said Kimmerly.

another school in the Portland area, Portland Saint Patrick, went 8-0 in the regular season. The team about the news, but remained confident in their rules that have been in place since the summer.

“Our protocol has always been in segments. sanitizer that type of stuff has been available all the time,” said Portland Saint Patrick Head Coach Patrick Russman. "We didn’t have to change a lot of the things we do just because it’s good practices of football that we’ve done for quite a while. We break up the time, we spread out the kids in a lot of the different drills.”

Tams are doing all they can with handwashing and social distancing when possible, but it’s hard to know where a COVID outbreak will begin. There’s been a large increase in Clinton County, but all schools need to continue their strict guidelines for all personnel.

“We hope it will stay contained to one very small location, but that’s not the way this has worked so far," said Kimmerly. “The best thing we can do is continue to follow the precautions we’ve put out for months now and schools have done an awesome job of that so far.”

