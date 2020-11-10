Governor Whitmer, Michigan officials advocate for health coverage access

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Whitmer’s executive office, Governor Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recently announced a $1 million-effort to ensure that Michiganders understand the health coverage options available to them.

They are doing so to help people protect themselves and their families by signing up for a health plan during open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace at Healthcare.gov.

As oral arguments begin on Tuesday regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Whitmer and the State of Michigan are working to keep consumers protections. The state is also looking to connect and engage with 1 million Michigan residents through town hall events, social media, television, and radio ads.

“Every Michigander deserves access to quality, affordable health care. That’s why I worked across the aisle as Senate Democratic Leader to expand coverage to more than 820,000 Michiganders through Healthy Michigan, and it’s why I will continue working to protect health care for people across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “As the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in this case, and as health care for one million Michiganders is on the line, leaders from both sides of the aisle must work together to ensure coverage for the people we serve. To the people of Michigan: I will not stop fighting for your health care.”

Key reminder: Open enrollment started Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 15.

Here are what some state officials are saying about it all:

“If this lawsuit is successful, some 20 million Americans, including more than 1 million Michiganders, could lose their health coverage just when they need it the most,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “It is crucial that we all pull together to make sure that more, not fewer, Michiganders have health coverage during this critical time.”

“Michigan was able to create the Healthy Michigan Plan under the Affordable Care Act to help hard-working residents stay healthy and productive,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “It’s one of our most important programs and was created with bipartisan legislative support. Without the Affordable Care Act, more than 800,000 Healthy Michigan Plan beneficiaries will lose their access to health care coverage.”

“We may experience the single greatest loss of access to health care in the history of our country, with more than 1 million Michiganders losing coverage, if this lawsuit is successful. This would be wrong at any time, but it’s unconscionable during a pandemic,” said Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr., D-East Lansing. “Michigan’s lawmakers must stand ready to take swift action to protect Michiganders' health care if the ACA is overturned.”

“As the Supreme Court begins its hearings on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, I am glad that we have a package of bills to protect consumers here in Michigan,” said Rep. Padma Kuppa, D-Troy. “The health of over a million Michiganders is protected as a result of our implementation of the ACA. That is why I introduced House Bill 5432 to protect those with preexisting conditions from being denied healthcare; this is significant because over 51% of people in the Great Lakes State have a medical history.”

To learn more about health coverage and existing health plans, visit here.

