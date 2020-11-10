Gov. Whitmer announces bipartisan legislation to help military families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the day before Veterans Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a bipartisan group of Michigan leaders announced a bill which would reduce barriers for professional licensure for active military, veterans and their dependents.

“It will mean that veterans and service members and family members that have a professional license in a different state can become licensed here in Michigan without having to jump through a bunch of hoops,” she said.

The group stated one of the hang-ups for finding work for members of the military and their families is having to be relicensed when moving to another state.

“In addition to the bills that our legislative sponsors have already spoken about today. LARA is also making a commitment to process completed license applications from our military personnel and/or their dependents within 48 hours," said Director of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Orlene Hawks.

Military veteran and doctor Senator John Bizon said the legislation would help attract medical professionals to the state as well.

“We have a paucity of doctors within the state. We could always use more doctors, more nurses and more technicians. This hopefully will attract people who are very well qualified who have had years of experience doing these things back here to our state,” said Bizon.

