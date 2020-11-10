Fireworks Glass Studios works to help community through their glasswork

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic continues to hit communities hard, but local businesses like Fireworks Glass Studios are working to find ways to help out anyway they can.

Over at Fireworks, that means using their glasswork that doesn’t turn out quite the way the artists hoped.

“If the piece or shape isn’t quite right or the color didn’t turn out, we will turn it into what we call ‘an orphan,” said David Porter, the owner and artist of Fireworks.

On display in the annex studio, these leftover glass pieces make up what Dave calls an ‘orphanage.’

“It has 20-30 pieces in it and when we sell them, 100% of the proceeds goes to the Williamston food bank.”

Dave says the food bank is becoming more of a key part of the community that needs all the help it can get right now.

“A lot of people need help right now in these trying times and challenging so that’s what we are doing with our orphans.”

That’s not the only way Fireworks Glass Studios gets involved with the community.

Fireworks also has their own collection called Hold Onto Hope - it’s collection created to help local families impacted by cancer.

“There are huge expenses that insurance doesn’t cover so we came up with the series to help, half the price for each one of these pieces goes to an individual or a family that has cancer."

For Dave and the artists of Fireworks Glass Studios, these vases in the ‘Hold onto Hope collection’ show more than a pretty design.

“It represents the richness of life and all the colors and they are all intertwined through the threads of our lives.. the gold that sparkles that represents the richness of life.”

It’s a story that Dave tells me hits home.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia but I still had my interest in glass blowing and I needed to do something that was meaningful to me so I started the studio in 2006.”

Over the past 14 years the studio has become a fixture in Williamston - creating both classic and unique works of art for all seasons.

As we finish up fall and prepare for the holiday season.....the artists at Fireworks are finding fun ways to get into the spirit.

"Our family of snowmen and penguins have become incredibly popular. I can’t make them fast enough, " said Dave. “We are part of the community, the community supports us and we need to support the community.”

Now Dave tells Studio 10 that the holiday season is their busiest time of the year and that they have been making ornaments all year round.

