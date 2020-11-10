Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: “I have no intention of leaving”

Dr. Fauci has publicly disagreed with President Trump several times.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump appear at a White House press briefing in April....
Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump appear at a White House press briefing in April. (File photo)((AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infection disease doctor, told CNN that he has no plans to resign as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci has worked on the White House Coronavirus Task Force where he has publicly disagreed with President Donald Trump several times.

“I have no intention of leaving. This is an important job. I’ve been doing it now for a very long time. I’ve been doing it under six presidents,” said Fauci. “It’s an important job and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is.”

Last week at a campaign rally in Florida, attendees chanted “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” Trump replied, “Let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Because Dr. Fauci is not an appointed official, President Trump can remove him from the task force, but does not have direct authority over Dr. Fauci’s role with the NIAID,

Since President Trump he was hospitalized last month for COVID-19, Dr. Fauci said he had not spoken with him. He has stated that he is optimistic about the future, including the successful vaccine trial from Pfizer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Michigan ballot counting ruled fair
Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations

Latest News

Social tease: The company's revenue more than quadrupled from year ago.
Zoom reaches settlement with FTC
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets support from fans after losing his grandmother.
Bills fans unite, donate $150k to NY hospital
One dead after car hits tree
11-10 Morning Weather