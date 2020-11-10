Dr. Fauci: “I have no intention of leaving”

(WILX) - Monday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infection disease doctor, told CNN that he has no plans to resign as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci has worked on the White House Coronavirus Task Force where he has publicly disagreed with President Donald Trump several times.

“I have no intention of leaving. This is an important job. I’ve been doing it now for a very long time. I’ve been doing it under six presidents,” said Fauci. “It’s an important job and my goal is to serve the American public, no matter what the administration is.”

Last week at a campaign rally in Florida, attendees chanted “Fire Fauci! Fire Fauci!” Trump replied, “Let me wait until a little bit after the election.”

Because Dr. Fauci is not an appointed official, President Trump can remove him from the task force, but does not have direct authority over Dr. Fauci’s role with the NIAID,

Since President Trump he was hospitalized last month for COVID-19, Dr. Fauci said he had not spoken with him. He has stated that he is optimistic about the future, including the successful vaccine trial from Pfizer.

