Family reacts to sudden loss of construction worker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two construction workers from Lansing were killed early Saturday morning on I-94 by a suspected drunk driver.

News 10 spoke to the family of Dayvon Rose, who was one of the workers killed.

“I was at home. I got a call from my niece that he passed,” Dayvon’s aunt Heather Rose said.

Heather told News 10 she felt so empty inside and that her nephew was at her house four hours before he died.

“Why? This is not true, this is all a nightmare,” Heather said. “He told me ‘I love you and I’ll see you when I get back’ and (now) I’ll never see him again.”

Dayvon spent four years in the U.S. Army and then returned home last December and began working for contractor C&D Hughes. But, on Saturday his life was cut short by a 29-year-old suspected drunk driver. Dayvon’s co-worker, 23-year-old Nicholas Sada, was also killed in the crash.

“She took that bond away, she took my brother away,” Dayvon’s sister Rosie Stitt said.

“We looked up to him so much, he was our hero, role model and big brother. Even though he is not here, he will forever be with us,” Dayvon’s sister Kasani Stitt said.

“He was like a brother to me. I knew him since I was in the sixth grade and along with Nick I knew them both,” Dayvon’s longtime friend, Dvari Niblock said.

The suspect in this crash is 29-year-old Ryann Danielle Musselman. She is charged with two felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 6p.m. on Wednesday night at Everett baseball field.

The family has a Go Fund Me page people can donate to.

