Eaton County Sheriff searching for robbery suspects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Patrol responded to an unarmed robbery at a cell phone store.

Four black males wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts, and gloves entered the T-Mobile store located at 5853 West Saginaw Highway. The suspects demanded employees open the safe, but were unsuccessful. They then proceeded to steal several cell phones and tablets, before fleeing in a vehicle headed west on W. Saginaw Hwy.

No employees were injured and saw no weapons during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

