CATA offering free rides for Vets year-round

Starting Wednesday, Vets can get free, system-wide rides.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced they will provide free year-round, system-wide rides to all military veterans effective Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to honor veterans with free rides,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser. “Compared to their many sacrifices, this is a token gesture of our immeasurable gratitude.”

To qualify for the free ride, veterans must present valid identification such as a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense ID card, form DD-214, or a driver’s license which has a veteran designation. Additional forms of acceptable ID can be found HERE.

