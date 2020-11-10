Advertisement

Bills fans unite, donate $150k to NY hospital

Buffalo fans step up for their QB after a personal loss.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets support from fans after losing his grandmother.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets support from fans after losing his grandmother.(Buffalo Bills Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Buffalo Bills fans have stepped up to support their quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen’s grandmother died unexpectedly on Saturday. Fans are donating money in $17 increments, a nod to Allen’s jersey number, to a New York’s Oishei Children’s Hospital.

There have been so many donations that the hospital had to create its own donation form.

By late Monday night, the fanbase known as “Bills Mafia” had donated over $150,000. Allen tweeted that he was at a loss for words.

Allen completed 31 of 38 passes on Sunday night in Buffalo’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, leading the Bills to a 44-34 win just one day after his grandmother passing away. Fans of other NFL teams have donated as well.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Michigan ballot counting ruled fair
Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations

Latest News

Kenneth M. Warren is pronounced dead after a single vehicle accident in Todd Co.
One dead after car hits tree
11-10 Morning Weather
Watching Your Wallet
Watching Your Wallet: Know Your Holiday Budget
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting