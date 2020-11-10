Bills fans unite, donate $150k to NY hospital

(WILX) - Buffalo Bills fans have stepped up to support their quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen’s grandmother died unexpectedly on Saturday. Fans are donating money in $17 increments, a nod to Allen’s jersey number, to a New York’s Oishei Children’s Hospital.

There have been so many donations that the hospital had to create its own donation form.

By late Monday night, the fanbase known as “Bills Mafia” had donated over $150,000. Allen tweeted that he was at a loss for words.

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

Allen completed 31 of 38 passes on Sunday night in Buffalo’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, leading the Bills to a 44-34 win just one day after his grandmother passing away. Fans of other NFL teams have donated as well.

