Biden and Harris set to deliver address in Delaware

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, November 10, President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. Vice President-elect is set to join him.

They are mostly expected to discuss the Trump Administration’s lawsuit as well as the Affordable Care Act. The address is also scheduled for 2 p.m.

Briefings will also be held. WILX will keep you updated.

