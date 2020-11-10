Biden and Harris set to deliver address in Delaware
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, November 10, President-elect Joe Biden will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. Vice President-elect is set to join him.
They are mostly expected to discuss the Trump Administration’s lawsuit as well as the Affordable Care Act. The address is also scheduled for 2 p.m.
Briefings will also be held. WILX will keep you updated.
