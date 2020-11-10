Bath Twp. asking for information in 2018 homicide

BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Bath Township Police are reminding the public that the investigation into a 2018 homicide continues.

Avid hunter Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed while hunting on Nov. 16, 2018 at a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Rose Lake state game area. For approximately the past two years, Bath Twp. Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and the Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory have worked together to find answers.

Item’s thought to be in Yang’s possession prior to the incident include a shotgun, backpack and a traditional Hmong hunting knife. To date, none of the items have been recovered.

Hunters are asked to take a moment to look around their surroundings as they head out this season, as the items may have been discarded in less frequently traveled areas such as a ditch or in the woods.

If you have any information regarding this incident that has not yet been reported, contact Bath Twp. Police Detective Bryan Miller at BMiller@BathTownship.us, call Clinton County Central Dispatch at (989) 224-6792 or call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-7867.

