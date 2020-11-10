Arkansas Coach Tests Positive

-FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. He was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach.