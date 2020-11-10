Advertisement

Arkansas Coach Tests Positive

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will miss the game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday after having two positive COVID-19 tests. He was tested Sunday as part of the team’s normal protocol and learned Monday morning that his test was positive. A follow-up test Monday confirmed the initial positive result. Southeastern Conference protocol for an asymptomatic positive requires him to isolate for at least 10 days. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will be the interim coach.

Most Read

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
One dead after car hits tree
Lansing Police Department begins homicide investigation after Holmes shooting, victim identified
12-year old Carnes is pictured here.
12-year-old accidentally shot to death in Jackson, family remembers him
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

LSU losses 48-11
Auburn Pauses Football Activities
Mets Likely To Return Manager
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) dives over the Houston Texans defensive...
Another Kicker For Jacksonville
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Former Celtic Great Heinsohn Dies