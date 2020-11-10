Advertisement

Another Kicker For Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) dives over the Houston Texans defensive...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) dives over the Houston Texans defensive line for a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
-JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend. McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season. He follows Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown. Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2.

