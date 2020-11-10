12-year-old accidentally shot to death in Jackson, family remembers him

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of a Jackson boy who was accidentally shot to death is speaking out; sharing how they want 12-year-old Brayden Carnes to be remembered.

“I was super close to him,” said his uncle Tim Harris. “He was a good kid. funny, would make the room light up when he walked in. Always had a tendency when things were tense or awkward. Leave it to B to brighten things up or change the mood in the room.”

The pain of losing Carnes is still fresh. While the country was voting for its next President last Tuesday, Harris and his family’s lives were turning upside down.

“A gun fell over and it went off...and my nephew was standing in the wrong spot,” said Harris.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened inside the home on the 1300 block of E North Street, but the family and police say he was there with a group of friends. One of those boys brought a gun inside. That gun went off and hit Carnes in the chest.

“Shouldn’t have happened. Should never have happened,” said Harris.

Along with the heartbreak comes plenty of questions for Harris. At the top of his mind is why gun violence continues to happen in Jackson.

“There needs to be something changed because whatever our city is doing whether it be the police department, a city board, whatever, something’s lacking,” said Harris. “This gun violence... gun violence needs to be addressed. We need to do something to keep the guns out of our youth.”

As the family continues to grieve, they’re making keeping Brayden’s memory alive a major priority. They’re set to host a memorial/benefit dinner Wednesday night.

“I refuse to let his name be forgotten,” said Harris.

They want the community to come show support and share memories of Carnes. They say it’s what he would have wanted.

“Kindhearted, compassionate to others. Thought about people before himself. At 12, I think that’s pretty special,” said Harris.

Harris says they’re keeping the community in their thoughts as well.

“Pray for healing, pray for us, and pray for our community,” he said.

