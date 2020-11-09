Advertisement

Wisconsin Plans to Play at Michigan

The mayors want to ensure some safety measures are put in place before the start of the...
The mayors want to ensure some safety measures are put in place before the start of the football season.(ABC12 Sports)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-MADISON, Wis. (AP) - No. 13 Wisconsin expects to play Saturday at Michigan after canceling its last two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Wisconsin officials said Monday they have five active COVID-19 cases involving three staff members and two players. Five of the last six days have resulted in no positive cases. Only one staffer and one player have tested positive over the last week.

Wisconsin hasn’t played since a season-opening 45-7 victory over Illinois on Oct. 23. The Badgers canceled games at Nebraska and at home with Purdue over the last two weeks.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, and Houston Astros' George Springer, leap in celebration...
Luhnow Filing Suit Against Astros
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan Loses Hutchinson
Spain's Sergio Garcia holds the Sanderson Farms Championship trophy after winning the PGA golf...
Garcia Out of Masters
A picture of the MSU football team.
Documentary to air Tuesday: MSU was America’s first integrated football team