Washington DC sees high champagne sales after Biden is announced president-elect

(WILX) - Liquor stores across Washington D.C. reported a spike in champagne sales after it was announced Joe Biden would become the president-elect.

Newsweek says multiple liquor store owners claim they sold more champagne in the 12 hours of celebrations than during the two previous New Year’s eves combined.

Since lockdowns began earlier this year, champagne sales across the globe have suffered a large decrease, but was expected to hit the annual rise in sales as the year ends.

Champagne sales were also up on dates other than New Year’s Eve in 2018 and 2019 when Washington’s Capitals and Nationals won the NHL and MLB championships respectively, although not as much as this past weekend.

A LOT of people popping champagne in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/bMYdTxXdrc — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 7, 2020

