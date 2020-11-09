Advertisement

Washington DC sees high champagne sales after Biden is announced president-elect

The impromptu celebration in the streets saw champagne showers and dancing.
Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called...
Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
(WILX) - Liquor stores across Washington D.C. reported a spike in champagne sales after it was announced Joe Biden would become the president-elect.

Newsweek says multiple liquor store owners claim they sold more champagne in the 12 hours of celebrations than during the two previous New Year’s eves combined.

Since lockdowns began earlier this year, champagne sales across the globe have suffered a large decrease, but was expected to hit the annual rise in sales as the year ends.

Champagne sales were also up on dates other than New Year’s Eve in 2018 and 2019 when Washington’s Capitals and Nationals won the NHL and MLB championships respectively, although not as much as this past weekend.

