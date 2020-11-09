Advertisement

Unique Outdoor Dining Experience in the Lansing Area

Learn more about the outdoor dining at The English Inn
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re looking for a unique outdoor dining experience in the Lansing area, you may want to head to The English Inn. They have six outdoor conservatories that are available for outdoor dining. Find out more about the conservatories and how you can book them. The conservatories are expected to be available through the month of December.

