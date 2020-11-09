Advertisement

Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine

(Ed Clemente/MGN)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland High School and Pewamo-Westphalia High School must forfeit their upcoming playoff games and will quarantine due to positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

Only one player has been diagnosed for the Portland Raiders so far, and that player did not participate in last Friday’s game. However, due to their close proximity with other players on the team in the days leading up to Friday the team must quarantine as a precaution.

Portland Public Schools Athletic Director Kevin Veale said, “...while we only have the one case and he wasn’t there Friday, we still have to quarantine our entire team due to close contact because of his presence at practice Thursday.  So, we forfeit unfortunately.”

Pewamo-Westphalia Superintendent Jeff Wright said via text their forfeit was also due to “a positive case associated with the program.”

Wright said the school is currently working on quarantine protocols.

The teams have a combined record of 15-2 this season. Both games forfeited are district title games. Pewamo-Westphalia was scheduled to play Ithaca, while Portland was scheduled to play Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The forfeit means Ithaca takes home it’s first district title since 2007, and Grand Rapids Catholic Central skips the challenge of competing against last year’s state title holders.

The MHSAA says eight teams forfeited games throughout the state last week, yet 97% of all teams eligible for playoffs played during the first two weeks of the playoffs.

