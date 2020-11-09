Advertisement

Trump campaign files appeal on vote counting ruling

(OYS)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. has filed an appeal on the decision in it’s case attempting to halt vote counting in Michigan. The campaign is attempting to appeal the court of claims ruling that was issued last week.

Now, the Trump campaign has filed the case with the Michigan Court of Appeals. The document is included below.

Also included is the court’s response, which lists several steps that must be taken before the court can consider the case.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pro-Trump protesters called for a recount of votes in Michigan.
Michigan Joint Senate and House Committee move to investigate voting fraud allegations
Governor Whitmer issues statement after 200,000th COVID-19 case
Lansing man arrested for OWI after crashing into a Holt funeral home
Driver crashes into Holt funeral home
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Two Lansing construction workers killed in early morning crash on I-94

Latest News

MDHHS and DTMB Roll Out COVID-19 Exposure Alert App
Two of Michigan’s toughest teams must forfeit upcoming playoff game, quarantine
Sections of Mackinac Bridge grating up for auction
ben carson
Detroit native, HUD Secretary Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19