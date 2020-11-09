Trump campaign files appeal on vote counting ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. has filed an appeal on the decision in it’s case attempting to halt vote counting in Michigan. The campaign is attempting to appeal the court of claims ruling that was issued last week.

Now, the Trump campaign has filed the case with the Michigan Court of Appeals. The document is included below.

Also included is the court’s response, which lists several steps that must be taken before the court can consider the case.

