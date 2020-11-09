Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a announcement posted on the University’s website.

Izzo says that while he is experiencing some symptoms, they are mild.

“Technology will allow me to stay connected with my staff and our players, and I’ll have plenty of time to watch film," Izzo said in the announcement. “I’ll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible.”

There is no word yet on when Izzo is expected to return to coaching in person.

Coach Izzo hosted a Zoom interview Monday to address the issue.

“We’ve been a pretty divided county, if you ask me,” Izzo said. “We gotta get the 20-year-olds and the 80-year-olds on the same page.”

Update from Michigan State Men's Basketball - https://t.co/Vf7eA8PXwC pic.twitter.com/JzEoQsdh0L — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.